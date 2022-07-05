It is that time of year when those pesky little mosquitos can appear uninvited to your family cookout or church social, causing a good time to turn into a slapping, itching nightmare.
First District Magistrate Tyler Davenport made a motion during the end of the June fiscal court meeting, that hopefully, will at least make those summertime outings a little more enjoyable, or at least less scratchy.
Davenport’s motion to amend the county personnel policy to create a part-time position in charge of handling mosquito spraying in the county passed. The position would require someone with a state license to spray throughout the season instead of just once per year.
“I get comments a great deal about mosquitoes,” said Davenport. “Although it is not full-proof, the fogger does help the situation.”
The state of Kentucky has agreed to loan its fogger and provide chemicals free of charge to the county, with the county providing the personnel and the truck to haul the fogger. Citizens will need to contact their magistrates and put their names on a list as done in the past. The county will not be treating for special occasions.
“Creating a part-time position allows the county to spray every three or four weeks instead of once a season. The treatment will be done from the road,” said Davenport.
County MagistratesDistrict One — Tyler Davenport
District Two — Jack Crossley
District Three — Barry Wright
District Four — Jason Harper
District Five — Robert Chyle
District Six — Thomas Bouldin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.