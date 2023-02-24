The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police Department with assistance from the Kentucky State Police have arrested Robert Watkins, 4312 Anna Sandhill Road, Bowling Green, Ky., age 32.

Watkins is being charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8oz (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Methamphetamine) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Cocaine) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Class C Felony (Cocaine) (Hand Gun Enhancement), and Receiving Stolen Property, Class D Felony (Stolen Handgun)

