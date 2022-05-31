Alli Sadler and Morgan Todd are two of 20 Western Kentucky University students who have earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the March 2022 application cycle. The Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints. The 20 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $88,500 with an average award amount of $4,425.
Sadler, of Russellville, is the daughter of Shawn Sadler and Kristie Goodnight. She is an English major with a concentration in professional writing and a minor in teaching English as a second language, she plans to teach abroad. She earned the scholarship to study in South Korea in Spring 2023.
Todd, of Russellville, is the daughter of Forrest and Angela Todd. After using the scholarship and an additional Critical Need Language Award to study Arabic in Jordan in Fall 2022, she will graduate with degrees in psychology and Arabic with a minor in criminology. She will pursue a career in federal service.
All of the students recognized worked with Lindsey Houchin in the Office of Scholar Development at WKU to prepare their Gilman applications and with advisors in the Office of Study Abroad and Global Learning to find the best study abroad program to fit their goals.
