RUSNWS-11-08-22 Cornhole

Holden and Cole Porter play in “Bags of Fury” cornhole in Auburn.

Cornhole has quickly become a popular backyard and tailgating sport over the last two decades because anyone, anywhere, can play. The flexibility of playing location and the fact that everyone can play it brought a weekly tournament to Auburn, Ky.

Susan Forsyth was on vacation with her family in Myrtle Beach this past summer. The resort next door hosted a nightly tournament in which the family participated. She said, “My boys live, eat and breathe this sport. When we got back, I went to the mayor and asked if he would object to me doing this, and he said, “Run with it.’ So, I did, and it has turned into a huge event that everyone looks forward to on Thursday nights.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.