Cornhole has quickly become a popular backyard and tailgating sport over the last two decades because anyone, anywhere, can play. The flexibility of playing location and the fact that everyone can play it brought a weekly tournament to Auburn, Ky.
Susan Forsyth was on vacation with her family in Myrtle Beach this past summer. The resort next door hosted a nightly tournament in which the family participated. She said, “My boys live, eat and breathe this sport. When we got back, I went to the mayor and asked if he would object to me doing this, and he said, “Run with it.’ So, I did, and it has turned into a huge event that everyone looks forward to on Thursday nights.”
According to the American Cornhole Association, a single court is a minimum of 8 to 10 feet wide, 40 to 45 feet long, contains a board on each end sandwiched between pitchers boxes measuring 4 feet by 3 feet, and foul lines at the front of the board about 27 feet apart. Each board measures no more than 24-inches by 48-inches, is raised on one end, and has a 6” diameter hole as its target. The projectiles are four 6-inch-square cloth bags, each weighing 14 to 16.25 oz., filled with corn or resin pellets per team.
Playing the game requires as few as two people or up to four players per board. After deciding who starts, players underhand toss their bags toward the board on the opposite end, hoping to land it in the hole to score the most points.
Scoring is easy — toss your bag on the board, score a point, hit the hole, and score 3 points. Play alternates with each bag tossed. Once all eight bags are thrown from one end, players on the other end take turns. The game ends when one person or team reaches or exceeds 21 points.
As for Auburn’s weekly tournament, Susan said, “We have people from 12 to 60 and up who come to play. It’s a fun, cheap, $10 Thursday night.” The game isn’t the only draw for the crowd. Each week a different local food truck is on hand, and Carriage House Vineyard is there for adult beverages, too.
Lisa Davis, the owner of Carriage House, said, “We are pleased to be asked to participate in the weekly cornhole tournament. Our local Auburn folks continue to support us in a big way. We live local and support local, so it was an easy decision to say yes! It’s a fun event that continues to grow, and we are happy to be part of it.”
Thursday’s weekly tournament doesn’t draw just Logan Countians. “It’s a great way to meet people. There are people from Bowling Green, Franklin, Butler County, Clarksville, Tenn., and Cottontown, Tenn. We’ve even had people from Indiana,” said the organizer. Weekly participation has varied from about 3 to 5 dozen players, and interest took off quicker than Forsyth expected.
“I was going to hold these once a month. After we played the first tournament, everyone asked, ‘Can we not play each week?’ I told them, ‘We can try it.’ and it’s one of the best decision’s ever made!” she said.
Thinking back to the first few weeks of play, Susan said, “We started out playing on the football field, and one night it started raining, but everyone still wanted to play. We moved to the pavilion, and at the end of the night, everyone came to me saying, ‘Can we just keep it here so when it’s raining, we can still play?’ I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s run with it!’ This is where we’ve been ever since.”
Michelle Holloway and her husband have been regulars since the first week. She said, “We schedule everything around this night. It’s like a getaway and something for me to do with my husband. It’s relaxing and fun, so even if I don’t win, I still have a great time.”
The tournament is such a success that others trying to form a tournament in their area have visited to learn Susan’s secrets. One of those individuals is Bowling Green resident Charlie Logsdon, known as Mailman, who is an authorized American Cornhole League director. He said, “The biggest problem I’m facing is having a place large enough like this to play inside year-round. I cannot find a place big enough, suitable enough to play when I want to play. This time of year, gyms are already rented out to play basketball.”
Perhaps the wildest part of this story is the participant’s willingness and desire not to stop playing just because winter is coming. “On the cold nights, we wrap the entire pavilion in plastic, and we have patio heaters and the fireplace to keep everyone comfortable,” said Forsyth.
The fee is $10 per player, and there are no age brackets. Some weeks you pick a partner, and others, it’s a blind draw, but it’s always double-elimination. When the tournament ends and a team is named winner, they receive 50% of the night’s pot, 2nd place receives 30% and the remaining 20% goes to Auburn Tourism. On the most recent Thursday night, 25 registered teams were playing on eight sets of boards.
Susan admits she can’t do this alone and credits some excellent help preparing each week. “My best friend Brittany Christmas and her husband Patrick Christmas are always there to help me do whatever is needed and to support me. Britt is my right hand; she is more than a friend; she is my family.” She added, “I want to thank Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes for allowing me to do this; Rhonda Sullivan for everything she does not only for me but for the city of Auburn; and Scotty Schultz with Rogers Metal Works for helping in every way possible. I want to thank all my vendors and Carriage House Vineyard for always showing up and being there for us.”
The Auburn business community is supporting the weekly tournament in a big way. Auburn Tourism sponsored two sets of boards currently used. Additional sponsorships include Auburn Bank with four sets each; Carriage House Vineyards with two sets; and Bilyeu’s Lawn & Landscaping and Bilyeu’s Grill on Wheels, one set each. Each set will feature the sponsoring business’ logos.
For serious cornhole players, more information is available from the American Cornhole Association’s website http://www.playcornhole.org, and the American Cornhole Organization’s website http://www.americancornhole.com. For anyone wishing to know more about each week’s plans, you can find announcements on the “Bags of Fury — cornhole (Auburn)” FaceBook page.
