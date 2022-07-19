It’s official, the war against mosquitoes in Logan County has been waged as members of the fiscal court approved to create the position of Mosquito Control Technician.

The court held and passed the second reading July 12 of an ordinance relating to certain amendments to the personnel policies and procedures compensation plan and classification plan adopted on Jan. 11, 2005, to create the new position for the County Road Department. The court also passed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Division of Environmental Services and Logan County Fiscal Court to provide the fogger and chemicals.

