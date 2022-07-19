It’s official, the war against mosquitoes in Logan County has been waged as members of the fiscal court approved to create the position of Mosquito Control Technician.
The court held and passed the second reading July 12 of an ordinance relating to certain amendments to the personnel policies and procedures compensation plan and classification plan adopted on Jan. 11, 2005, to create the new position for the County Road Department. The court also passed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Division of Environmental Services and Logan County Fiscal Court to provide the fogger and chemicals.
The schedule for the 2022-2023 spraying cycle to include application times are as follows:
Spraying will stop after Oct. 1st.
Guidelines for spraying includeMosquito spraying should start when temperatures have reached 50 degrees or above.
Logan County Fiscal Court will not schedule sprayings for public or private events.
Spraying will only occur in areas requested by citizens that have contacted their magistrates or judge-executive’s office and put on a spraying list during the listed dates.
Magistrates must submit their lists to the county’s mosquito control technician one week prior to the start date in the spring.
Spraying will not occur during daylight hours, only after the sun has gone down.
It will be optional if the magistrates ride along with the technician.
Magistrate Robert Chyle was the only no vote to the second reading saying, “I’m not sure any of it does any good.”
District One — Tyler Davenport
District Two — Jack Crossley
District Three — Barry Wright
District Four — Jason Harper
District Five — Robert Chyle
District Six — Thomas Bouldin
