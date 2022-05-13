REALTOR® Association of Southern Kentucky distributes more than 72,000 servings of food to Logan County families in need

Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky (RASK) and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH), teamed up to distribute a total of 72,543 servings of food to Logan County families in need of food. The food was delivered to Logan County and Russellville Independent School Districts.
Now in its 11th year, REALTORS® Hope for Hunger, led by members of RASK and in partnership with FAKH, hosted a food and fund drive to bring awareness and fight hunger in southern Kentucky. With a record-breaking fundraising year, RASK raised more than $35,000 in funds, and Western Kentucky University’s Greek organizations collected and donated food from their April Greek Week CanStruction Event held at the WKU Knicely Conference Center.
A total of 621,519 servings of food were distributed to school resource centers in southern Kentucky last Thursday and Hotel Inc, a local Bowling Green non-profit providing food security.
“We are excited to announce that REALTORS® Hope for Hunger raised 621,519 servings of food for our local communities this month which is up by nearly 100,000 servings over last year,” said Laura Oliver chairperson for the REALTORS® Community Service Committee.“We will be able to help so many families due to the tremendous support and generosity of our sponsors, the WKU Greeks and FAKH,” said Angi Cline president of Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky.
“Logan County families are faced with many challenges right now including record-high grocery prices, the lingering financial impact of the pandemic, and tornado recovery efforts,” said executive director of FAKH Jamie Sizemore.
“This additional food resource comes at a much needed time for families who are struggling to feed their children,” Sizemore said. “FAKH is thrilled to be partnering with such a civic-minded organization like RASK who continues to do such great work in the communities they serve.”
The Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky is a trade organization with over 600 REALTORS® in its membership. RASK covers Warren, Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Muhlenberg, and Simpson counties in Kentucky. The purpose of the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky is to promote the success and growth of its members by providing innovative services, programs, and education that advocate the rights of private property ownership, professionalism, and ethical real estate practices while promoting a positive Realtor image in our community.
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) is a regional food bank that provides assistance to more than 223,000 people in 42 counties in Kentucky each year. Through support from individuals and organizations, FAKH distributes more than 21 million pounds of food to more than 240 food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.
FAKH also sponsors various hunger relief programs, including the BackPack Program and the Senior Box Program (CSFP). FAKH’s main office and warehouses are located on Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown.
For more information or to volunteer, sponsor a fundraiser or a food drive, or to make a secure online donation, visit their website at feedingamericaky.org.
— Submitted
