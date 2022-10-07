The Logan County Grand Jury convened on Sept. 23, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Jerry W. Bellar — Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Possession of Marijuana, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess, Firearm Enhanced; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Fernando Duenez-Martinez — Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, 1st Offense; No Operator’s/Moped License; Careless Driving; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts); Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle.
Elizabeth M. Ford — Complicity to Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Complicity to Robbery, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Maleek A. Goodson — Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Robbery, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jeffrey G. Harper — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (44 counts) (Amendment to indictment in existing case only; no new evidence/charges/victims)
Ricky A. Hayse — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree (5 counts); Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
April N. Jackson — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree.
Eric Todd Lyvers — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Sabra N. Phillips — Reckless Driving; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense.
Derek Coyle Reeves — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
William Michael Rice — Complicity, Burglary, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree, More Than $500 but Under $1,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Phillip Roberts — Assault 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.
Corey T. Simoneit — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $1,000 or More but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Over $1,000; Theft by Deception, Over $500 but under $1,000; Unlawful Act Relating to Acquiring Metals — Injury to Property > $3,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Theft by Deception, Over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Thomas J. Slaughter — Strangulation, 1st Degree; Assault 4th Degree, Domestic Violence — Minor Injury.
Joshua Mark Taylor — Burglary, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Minor Injury; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree, More Than $500 but Under $1,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.