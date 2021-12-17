Logan County Coroner, Mary Givens, confirmed Thursday afternoon Logan County’s first death related to a tornado that came through Logan County on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
According to Givens, 87-year-old Robert Curtis “Bobby” Atchley, of the Auburn area, was trying to seek shelter during the storm which spawned the tornado and suffered a heart attack taking his life.
Givens said, “If you die seeking shelter during a storm/tornado, it is considered a related death, according to state guidelines.”
