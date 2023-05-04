Former Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory spoke at the April 25th meeting of the fiscal court expressing he felt he was being accused by the court and current jailer for withholding funds that belonged to the county while he served as jailer.

“I’m here today to somewhat set the record straight on some things that were said in the, I think it was, March 30th paper,” said Gregory. “It’s about the canteen. It clearly says ‘the jailer may,’ not the county judge, not the fiscal court, not the treasurer. It’s up to the jailer, and he may have a canteen.”

