If you were in Logan County Saturday, July 16th, you might have felt like you had been transported into an old “Quantum Leap” episode, especially if you saw the 1944 B-25 Bomber in the air. Rest assured, that wasn’t the case at all. Even better, eight members of the greatest generation to ever live were honored in grand fashion at the Russellville-Logan County Airport.
Airport manager Cassie Sobey said, “Their mission is to go to the smaller airports because the larger ones are used to this type of aircraft coming in, so they do Barnstorm events, like this one that supports community airports.”
Sponsored by the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund, Honor Flight Bluegrass brought the aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing to Russellville with hopes of honoring five local World War II veterans. Instead, countless veterans and a crowd of about 150 greeted the flight crew and board members upon arrival. The Russellville City Fire Department suspended a large American flag from their ladder truck. Clarksville, Tennessee’s Air Evac 151, with their red, white, and blue helicopter; Bert Knight with his 1945 military Willy’s jeep; the Bowling Green EAA chapter and Simpson County Honor Guard also supported the event or participated in the ceremony.
Jeff Thoke, chairman of the Honor Flight Bluegrass Board of Directors, said, “I’m not a veteran, but I’m honored to do what we do. It’s a way to pay back our veterans for all they’ve done for us.” He continued, “We did this last year, and it was so successful, we thought we’d do it again this year. We’re the host of the Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund, who is paying for today’s flight.”
The World War II veterans of the Army, Navy, and Marines in attendance were Janice “Jingle” Bell, Robert “Fly” Long, Hayward Minton, Glenn Nuyt, Frank Smothers, Leon Tarter, Jesse Vincent, and James Wren. They ranged from 94 to 100 years of age! Those who could take the flight were Bell, Long, Nuyt, Tarter, and Wren.
Before the ceremony, the veterans gathered inside the airport terminal to meet and share stories. Glenn Nuyt, a purple heart recipient, served from 1944-46 in the 6th Marine Division, which invaded Okinawa. He said, “It’s exciting! I’m glad to be with other veterans because all the veterans I knew have passed on. I get to meet new veterans here, which is an honor.”
Janice Bell, a U.S. Army veteran from 1939-1959, served through three deployments and, when asked why he wanted to take part in the flight, responded, “By popular demand!” He added, “I spent 13 years as a paratrooper.”
Frank Smothers, born in Washington State and now lives in Bowling Green, served as an Engineer in World War II and a Combat Engineer in Korea, said, “I’m awful dog-gone blessed and lucky that I’m here. I’m excited to meet other World War II veterans because I’ve often wondered how many are left.” Rachelle Siebert, daughter of Frank, said, “I’m very proud to see these men and women honored this way. We don’t understand what they went through back then. They did what had to be done, and that makes me proud to be his daughter, a daughter of a veteran, and an American.”
Rachel Henderson, the only female flight crew member, said, “It’s gratifying and amazing to listen to their stories and experience a piece of living history and to give back. It’s a great way to honor them. Then we come into these small airports that put up these flags and bring out the community that shows we support what they did for us.”
With feet firmly on the ground, Robert Long said, “It was perfect! Most beautiful part of the world.” James Wren said, “That was a good ride! I was right behind the pilot and could see everything,” with a huge smile. Glenn Nuyt added, “I saw it all!” Janice Bell, who turns 101 in October, said, “It was just like old times!” after returning from the flight. Leon Tarter was more reserved in his comments and said the flight was “Okay.”
All Honor Flight staff members are volunteers. Honor Flights are 100% funded by individual, corporate, and organizational donations. All donations are tax-deductible since the organization is an approved 501©3. Veterans who served from World War II through the Vietnam War are eligible to apply. While the selection is on a “first-come, first served” basis, priority is given to those who are terminally ill, regardless of war, age, or branch of service.
According to their website, Honor Flight Bluegrass’s sole mission is to fly our heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit their respective memorials and reflect upon their service, sacrifices, and memories. You can visit their website https://www.honorflightbluegrass.org/ if you want more information on Honor Flight Bluegrass, veteran eligibility requirements and applications, serving as a guardian, or donating by credit card. If you wish to donate by check or money order, you may send those to Honor Flight Bluegrass, P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269-1364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.