If you were in Logan County Saturday, July 16th, you might have felt like you had been transported into an old “Quantum Leap” episode, especially if you saw the 1944 B-25 Bomber in the air. Rest assured, that wasn’t the case at all. Even better, eight members of the greatest generation to ever live were honored in grand fashion at the Russellville-Logan County Airport.

Airport manager Cassie Sobey said, “Their mission is to go to the smaller airports because the larger ones are used to this type of aircraft coming in, so they do Barnstorm events, like this one that supports community airports.”

