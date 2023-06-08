In a special called meeting of the Todd County Fiscal Court on May 31, Todd County resident Janet Latham again pled with magistrates to consider the widening of Britmart Road.

“That road is not wide enough for a bus and semi to pass,” Latham said, adding that school buses, farm equipment, semi-trucks, and Amish buggies all travel the road frequently.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.