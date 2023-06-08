In a special called meeting of the Todd County Fiscal Court on May 31, Todd County resident Janet Latham again pled with magistrates to consider the widening of Britmart Road.
“That road is not wide enough for a bus and semi to pass,” Latham said, adding that school buses, farm equipment, semi-trucks, and Amish buggies all travel the road frequently.
If that’s not a safety concern to you all, it is to me,” Latham said. “It’s only common sense to widen the road if two vehicles cannot pass on a road.”
Latham said she drives the road every day multiple times a day and is concerned about the safety of the county’s residents who travel the road.
Todd County Judge Executive Todd Mansfield stated very few of the county’s roughly 270 miles of paved road are wide enough and each county road is on a 25- to 30-year cycle for maintenance.
Mansfield thanked Latham for her comments and encouraged her and any other Todd County residents concerned about road conditions to reach out to state legislators to petition for additional money for road maintenance.
“We spend our money very frugally to make sure it goes as far as it can one very road in this county,” Mansfield said.
In other county business, magistrates approved the first payment to Pennyrile Rural Electric Company for work completed as part of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal grant. Monies from the grant were earmarked to begin providing broadband internet service to the county’s residents. Part of the $249,164 payment will be paid to Compass and Stites as an administrative fee. Those companies were previously hired by the county to oversee the ARPA expenditures.
Todd County Jailer Jeff Penick asked the court to approve a bid for the jail’s commissary program. The court’s approval allows the jail to enter into a three-year contract with Kimbles Food by Design. The jail was previously under contract with Kimbles but this new contract will provide higher commissions based on inmate purchases and will provide 50 handheld tablets for use by inmates for entertainment, legal research, and video visitation.
Penick reports that the jail currently has one visitation kiosk in each cell and the handheld tablets will greatly improve the visitation process.
The court also approved a proposal by Plans and More to create a comprehensive plan for the county and a motion to re-appoint former Elkton City Mayor Nancy Camp to the Pennyrile Regional Citizens Corp Council. Camp’s current three-year term was set to end in June.
The fiscal court normally meets on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 9 a.m.; however, June meetings have been scheduled for June 16 and 30 due to scheduling conflicts.
