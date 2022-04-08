Saying goodbye to make way for the future

As Price Funeral Home changes hands, former owner Bryson Price reflects on his family legacy that will still be serving the citizens of Lewisburg and surrounding areas long after he is gone, of which he is proud to say he was a part of.
“It has been a pleasure to carry on the tradition that my grandfather started and my dad continued of serving the families in our Lewisburg and surrounding areas with a professional and compassionate service,” said Bryson. “Being in a small town, these families are not only our neighbors and friends, but many have become a part of our extended family. We’ve known many of them our entire lives, coached them in youth sports, and served on committees with them.”
After 42 years in the funeral business, Bryson has announced his retirement effective May 1, 2022.
Bryson said he had a continuing education instructor tell his class several years ago the following statement and he has tried to live by it since that day. “No matter what I have going on in my life, no matter how many hours straight I may have been up on death calls, no matter how many funerals we’ve had this week, the current family we are serving deserves our best because this is the only funeral they will have for their loved one.” Bryson says he prays that he’s been able to follow that advice to the best of his ability.
“After 42 years of being on call my entire adult life, having plans changed at the last minute, and not being able to make plans too far into the future, it’s time to give my time to my family,” said Bryson. “Susan and I have plans to travel some while we are healthy enough to enjoy it. We have organizations that we hope to be able to volunteer more of our time with. We have a son, Trevan who is a chiropractor in Louisville and a son, Trent who works for Executive Travel in Nashville that we hope to visit more often as well.”
On May 1, 2022, Price Funeral Home employees, Jason Rolley and wife, Rhetta and Will McCormick and wife, Courtney will become the new stockholders of Price Funeral Home, Inc. Jason has been an employee since September of 1991. He is a graduate of Mid America College of Funeral Service and became a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in 1994. Will has been an employee since June of 2016 and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 2021. He is currently finishing up his Mortuary College courses at John A. Gupton College of Funeral Service. Will’s wife, Courtney is the granddaughter of Buddy Price and Niece of Bryson Price.
Price Funeral Home was established by Wallace “Ryan” Price and his wife, Dorothy in 1948. Ryan was born and raised in Lewisburg but at the age of 23 he moved to Estill County, Ky. where he worked for the L&N Railroad, a bank, and part-time at a funeral home. It was in Estill County that he met his future wife, Dorothy Dean Reese. At the age of 43, he enrolled in the embalming school in Louisville and received his Funeral Director’s and Embalmer’s license in January of 1948. In June of that year, he moved his wife, two daughters, and two sons back to Lewisburg where construction on Price Funeral Home began. During the construction, he served families by having funerals in local churches. On Jan. 1, 1949, the building was completed and they moved into the upstairs apartment, which was their home for the rest of their lives. The downstairs had a total of 1760 square feet, which included an office, casket display room, embalming room, one restroom, and a small chapel.
In the early years, most visitations were held in the decedent’s home and the funerals were held in a local church. After completing Mortuary College in 1961 and becoming a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, their youngest son, Wallace Bryson “Buddy” Price, joined the business. They were partners from 1961 until Ryan’s death in 1981. During this time a chapel was added on to the funeral home and a new casket room, garage, storage room, and embalming room were added behind the existing building. This allowed for another restroom, lounge area, and another office to be added to the original building.
Funeral Homes also provided the ambulance service for the county during this period until 1974 when federal regulations made it impossible for the funeral homes to continue and the county took this service over.
After graduating high school in 1980, Michael “Bryson” Price joined his father in the business. Bryson graduated from Mid America College of Funeral Service in 1984 and became the third generation of Licensed Funeral Directors and Embalmers in the Price family. Buddy and Bryson were partners from 1985 until 1993 at which time the funeral home was incorporated by Buddy and wife, Wanda, and Bryson and wife, Susan as the shareholders and became known as Price Funeral Home, Inc. In 1985 a new chapel was constructed containing 2100 square feet. By this time, all visitations were being held at the funeral home and about 80% of the funerals were as well. This chapel was designed with pews and would hold around 225 people. Buddy semi-retired in 2000 and fully retired around 2010.
