As Kentucky continues to become a leader in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, Hopkinsville became a part of the supply chain with an announcement that Ascend Elements Inc., a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, will invest $310 million and create 250 full-time jobs in Christian County.

South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Executive Director Carter Hendricks said that this is an important announcement because it gets Christian County’s foot in the door for other electric vehicle projects.

