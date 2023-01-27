County Treasurer, Amanda Stratton, notified the Logan Fiscal Court at its last meeting the court’s audit for the year ending June 30, 2022, was a clean audit. “I’m proud to report it was a clean audit. We had no comments and we’re very proud of that,” she said.
District 6 Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said, “Thank ya’ll very much. That’s always a good thing not to have any comments on an audit. Good job for ya’ll.”
