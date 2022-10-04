The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission releases its 2022 Haybale Trail of Logan County. This is the 7th year of the trail.
“We hope everyone enjoys this year’s Haybale Trail,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission. “We know lots of Logan Countians work hard on these imaginative creations, and look forward to this each and every year. This is an event that not only provides good family fun but also shows off the beautiful landscapes we call home.”
Winners and prizes will be announced Friday, Oct. 14.
Russellville LocationsLogan County Tourism/Old Logan County Courthouse — 200 W 4th St, Hay Scarecrow
Logan County Public Library — 225 Armory Dr, Dapper Thesaurus
Logan County Extension Cooperative — 255 John Paul Rd, Frihay Night Lights
Rane Diecast — 232 Hopkinsville Rd, Rane Savers
Tony and Vickie Steenbergen — 3571 Morgantown Rd, Pumpkin Scene
Chandlers School — 6000 Morgantown Rd, A “hay” Matey, Join Our Learning Adventures
Farah Carpenter — 114 Cecil Ashby Rd, The Carpenter Scarecrow Pumpkin Patch
Logan Memorial Hospital — 1625 Nashville St, Female Boxer Breast Cancer Awareness
Rob Williams — 3965 Orndorff Mill Rd, Vote
Stevenson’s Chapel United Methodist Church — 1125 Stevenson Chapel Rd, Lighthouse
Solazteca Restaurant — 150 Sugar Maple Dr, Coco Bridge w/Characters
Livvy Mae — 150 Sugar Maple Dr, Three Witches w/ Cauldron & Blackcat
Auburn Senior Center — 169 Wrenwood Dr, Dor-Hay
Auburn Fire Dept — 110 E Main St, Rainbow Fish
Auburn Tourism — 103 E Main St, King Triton
Mike and Rita Britt Home — 210 W Main St, Mike-Hay the Monster
Williams Carpet — 315 Main St, Urs-Hay-la
Auburn School — 221 College St, Finding Nemo
Georgia Hodges — 112 Wilson Ave, Georgia the Oct-hay-pus
Rhonda Sullivan Home — 309 Wilson Ave, Merina the Mermhayd
Shandiece Sharp — 311 Wilson Ave, Turtle
Adairville School — 226 School Ave, Peace, Love Learn
Lewisburg School — 750 Stacker St, Over the Rainbow
Tommy and Juley Nelson Home — 2658 Beechland Rd, Cind-Hay-rella
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.