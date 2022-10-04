The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission releases its 2022 Haybale Trail of Logan County. This is the 7th year of the trail.

“We hope everyone enjoys this year’s Haybale Trail,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission. “We know lots of Logan Countians work hard on these imaginative creations, and look forward to this each and every year. This is an event that not only provides good family fun but also shows off the beautiful landscapes we call home.”

