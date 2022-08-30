Logan County’s Litter Abatement program has taken a hit over the past couple of years and continues to see changes in attempts to try and keep it going. From the COVID-19 pandemic that kept inmates inside the jail in 2020-21, to a recent drop in state inmates, due to what the jailer reports as low staffing; keeping our community clean has been a challenge.
The program plays a key role in preventing trash from piling up along county roads, public rights of way, intersections, and county-owned properties. Part of this program includes inmates being released from jail during the day under the stick supervision of a deputy to pick up litter. The program began in 2002, developed by then Solid Waste Coordinator Denny Harris, and the Logan County Clean Committee. It is funded through a $52,000 state grant applied for and awarded each year through the county’s solid waste program.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill also utilizes non-profit and school groups to pick up litter for so much a mile up to five miles. Public education is part of the initiative by taking the message of litter abatement to schools, civic groups, and the general population through a media campaign.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, it didn’t take long to start seeing just how important this program is to our community, as litter began to pile up. Currently, a change in the jail’s population has caused Cockrill to look at other avenues to get the service up and going.
“We are short-staffed at the jail and are barely able to meet our statutory requirements,” said Jailer Phil Gregory who is no longer contributing to the litter abatement program. “We have to meet these requirements before we can do community service.” The jail currently still lets out inmates to mow on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Gregory says he has had to drop the number of state inmates at the jail because he doesn’t have enough employees. These are the inmates who are cleared for work outside the jail.
When Gregory sends crews go out as part of the litter abatement program, his budget is reimbursed by the solid waste grant which pays for a deputy to ride along and supervise the inmates, fuel for the van that transports them, and all materials needed. These funds will now be paid to someone else to get the job done.
Cockrill approached the fiscal court recently asking them to consider hiring out the service and using the grant to pay for it, instead of relying on the inmates. His idea was met with support and bids were put out for the job. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the court opened bids and the local company Affordable Lawn Care was awarded the job, contingent upon review by Cockrill and Judge-Executive Logan Chick.
There is a $500 fine for littering. The following definitions, according to Kentucky Statute, apply to litter:
(1) “Litter” means rubbish, refuse, waste material, offal, paper, glass, cans, bottles, trash, debris, or any foreign substance of whatever kind or description and whether or not it is of value.
The following definitions, according to Kentucky Statute, apply to criminal littering on the public highway:
(1) When any paper, waste material, litter, or other refuse is thrown or dropped from a motor vehicle, the operator thereof shall be deemed prima facie to be guilty of criminal littering.
(2) It shall be the duty of the Department of Kentucky State Police, county sheriffs and police officers, solid waste coordinators appointed by a county or waste management district, city police officers, and all other law enforcement and peace officers within their respective jurisdictions, to enforce the criminal littering laws and the provisions of KRS 224.40-100.
(3) Any city or county may offer and pay rewards for the giving of information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person, firm, or corporation for the commission of the offense of criminal littering.
