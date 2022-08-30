Logan County’s Litter Abatement program has taken a hit over the past couple of years and continues to see changes in attempts to try and keep it going. From the COVID-19 pandemic that kept inmates inside the jail in 2020-21, to a recent drop in state inmates, due to what the jailer reports as low staffing; keeping our community clean has been a challenge.

The program plays a key role in preventing trash from piling up along county roads, public rights of way, intersections, and county-owned properties. Part of this program includes inmates being released from jail during the day under the stick supervision of a deputy to pick up litter. The program began in 2002, developed by then Solid Waste Coordinator Denny Harris, and the Logan County Clean Committee. It is funded through a $52,000 state grant applied for and awarded each year through the county’s solid waste program.

