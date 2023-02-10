After 65 years in Adairville and 25 years in Russellville, the feed mills will be closing.
After 65 years in Adairville and 25 years in Russellville, the feed mills will be closing.
“It was a hard decision,” said John H. Orndorff, one of the owners of the mills.
The Adairville Mill at 103 E Gallatin Street will close on Friday, Feb. 24, while the Russellville location at 342 W. 2nd St., will remain open to serve all customers until May 31.
“Our hope is to sell the mill to someone with a love for hard work and service to the livestock community and keep this business going,” said Orndorff. “It is a needed service to our area. Anyone seriously interested in purchasing the business would need to come by the Russellville mill and talk with John H.,” said Marsha Orndorff.
The Adairville location opened in April 1958 when Bill Orndorff published the announcement in the Adairville Enterprise, “To the farmers! Our modern new feed mill, located in the former Fort Warehouse, just off the northeast corner of the square, is now ready for operation.” From the beginning, the Orndorff family has offered farmers complete grinding and mixing services and by June that year, they were buying and storing farmer’s grain.
After John H. Orndorff’s passing in 1975, Bill and his mother created a partnership to continue operations. They continued this partnership until Mrs. Ordnorff’s passing in 1988, when Ruth joined husband Bill in the family’s business. By 1999, Bill and Ruth, along with daughter and son-in-law, Ruth Marie and Lester Barbee, were operating the business.
In 1991, having plans to purchase just a grain bin and dryer, Bill instead purchased the old McCarley & Richardson Feed Mill on Second Street. This second location opened for business in Jan. 1998 with John H. and wife, Marsha, at the helm.
Not much has changed since the beginning. “We are the only feed mill within 50-60 miles who offers custom mixing for the farmers,” said Marsha. “If they want extra this or that, or if they want to add molasses or oil to their feed, we do it,” she added.
“Making the decision was the hardest thing we’ve had to do,” said Marsha. “We will be here to serve our customers as best we can until May 31,” she added.
“Thank you all for you support over the last 65 years of operating this family business and for the words of wisdom and encouragement we have received over the past few months as we have worked to make this decision. God bless you all,” said John H.
