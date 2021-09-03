Causton T. Doolin, 31, of South Carolina, was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on four counts of sexual abuse first degree, unlawful transaction with a minor first degree, and indecent exposure first degree.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Aug. 11, 2012, through Aug. 11, 2014, in Logan County, Doolin committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when he subjected a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Aug. 11, 2012, through Aug. 11, 2014, in Logan County, Doolin committed the offense of unlawful transaction with a minor first degree when he knowingly induced, assisted, or caused a minor, being less than 16 years of age, to illegal sexual activity.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Aug. 11, 2012, through Aug. 11, 2014, in Logan County, Doolin committed the offense of indecent exposure first degree, first offense when he intentionally exposed his genitals to a minor less than 18 years of age and knew his conduct was likely to cause affront harm to said minor.
Doolin was not arrested after being indicted but instead issued a summons to appear in court for arraignment on Sept. 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D Felony and carries 1-5 years per count. The maximum sentence anyone can get for these charges is 20 years. Unlawful transaction with a minor is a Class B felony and carries 10 to 20 years if the minor is less than 16. First-degree Indecent exposure is a Class B misdemeanor and carries no more than 90 days for 1st offense.
Darick A. Williams, 34, of Russellville, was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on 15 counts of rape first degree, 15 counts of incest, and six counts of sexual abuse first degree.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Jan. 1, 2021, through March 1, 2021, in Logan County, Williams committed the offense of rape first degree when he engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with someone less than 18 years of age.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Jan. 1, 2021, through March 1, 2021, in Logan County, Williams committed the offense of incest when he had sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a person he knew to be a blood relative and said person as less than 18 years of age.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Jan. 1, 2021, through March 1, 2021, in Logan County, Williams committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when he subjected a minor being less than 18 years of age to sexual conduct.
Williams was issued a warrant for arrest. He is to appear in court for arraignment on Sept. 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D Felony and carries 1-5 years per count. The maximum sentence anyone can get for these charges is 20 years. First-degree rape is a Class B felony and carries 10 to 20 years. It is a Class A felony and carries life or not less than 20 years and not more than 50 years if the victim is less than 12 or receives a serious physical injury. Incest is a Class B Felony and carries 10 to 20 years if the minor is less than 18.
Charles M. Clayton, 23, of Russellville, was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on two counts of sodomy first degree and two counts of sodomy 2nd degree.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Nov. 1, 2021, through May 17, 2021, in Logan County, Clayton committed the offense of sodomy first degree when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Nov. 1, 2021, through May 17, 2021, in Logan County, Clayton committed the offense of sodomy second degree when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with an individual incapable of content because of intellectual disability.
Clayton was issued a warrant for arrest. He is to appear in court for arraignment on Sept. 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
First-degree sodomy is a Class B felony and carries 10 to 20 years. Second-degree Sodomy is a Class C felony and carries 5 to 10 years.
“Following the return of an indictment, the Rules of Criminal Procedure state that a summons shall be issued by the clerk unless a warrant is requested by the Commonwealth’s Attorney or directed by the court. Further, the rules state that a summons may be issued unless there are reasonable grounds to believe that the defendant will not appear in response to a summons. Each time indictments are returned, I make requests to the court for a warrant or a summons, on a case-by-case basis. If someone has been cooperative with law enforcement; does not appear to be a flight risk; has little to no criminal history, and does not pose an immediate threat to the community, then I would typically request a summons,” said Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr.
Kerr further stated that the majority of the time when people have been served with a summons in a Logan County court, they appear.
“Asking for a summons does not mean I won’t be seeking a prison sentence, and asking for a warrant does not mean that I won’t later agree for someone to be probated,” said Kerr. “How to get someone before the court and how I seek to resolve the case (prison or probation) are two different processes.”
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
