WRUS has again partnered with the Russellville Priceless IGA, to raise funds for the Family Resource & Youth Service Centers of the Logan County & Russellville Schools.
Each July, Houchens Industries stores across the area sell mobiles with the proceeds benefitting Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky. Those donations are distributed by Stuff the Bus to the schools in the community where they were made, so 100% stays local.
Priceless Store Manager Kim Nolan has a great heart for the cause and a knack for raising money. To encourage mobile sales inside the store, Nolan has a contest amongst the cashiers. She has organized a bake sale, and working with local baker-extraordinaire Susan Price, coordinated social media auctions for fresh-baked treats.
Throughout the month, Chris McGinnis, of WRUS, also a Stuff the Bus Foundation Board Member, broadcasts live from the store, encouraging donations and talking about the work of Stuff the Bus and the local FRYSCs.
The Houchens Industries Summer of Giving continues through July 31. On that date, Nolan has planned a Parking Lot Party from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Priceless IGA. There will be lots of things for children and parents, including a dunking booth, featuring some of our favorite school administrators.
Because LCS, and half of RIS, have committed to easing the burden by providing school supplies for their students, FRYSCs will be able to focus their resources on other basic needs like food and clothing for students in crisis.
You can learn more about Stuff the Bus and donate online at www.stuffthebusky.com The STB Live Event in Bowling Green will be on July 24.
(0) comments
