The Logan County Grand Jury convened on May 27, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Jeffrey Kayne Alexander — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Gregory A. Baker — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jeffrey L. Crisp — Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Kristen Day — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Abner Eicher — Rape 2nd Degree, No Force, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct (2 counts); Incest, Victim Under 18 Years Old, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct (2 counts); Rape, 1st Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct.
Antoine Lamar Fearington — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Kursty K. Ferguson — Rear License Not Illuminated; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Daniel Fisher — Rape, 1st Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Rape 2nd Degree, No Force, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sodomy, 2nd Degree, Victim Under 14 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 16 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Incest, Victim Under 18 Years Old, In a Continuing Course of Conduct.
Johnny Gray — Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Vickie D. Hadden — Careless Driving; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Tavarus Martell Holloway — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.
Travis Ryan Johnson — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Joseph R. Jones — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Yvonne F. Lilley — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
William Darrell Mann — Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age (7 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age (2 counts); Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 16 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct.
Kevin Lee McKenney — Violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O.; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Scott James Medlock — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jessa A. Poynter — Failure to Report Traffic Accident; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified (3 counts); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Controlled Substance Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense (3 counts).
Thomas Price — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Sarah E. Skinner — License Plate Not Legible; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 20 D.U., Drug Unspecified, Schedule III; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 20 D.U., Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Donald L. Stanley — Distribution of Obscene Material to Minors, 1st Offense (2 counts); Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 3rd Degree.
Gregory S. Sullivan — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or, Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, ≤ 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified, Schedule I & II, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Ricky L. Tankisley — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Alan Ray Taylor — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
