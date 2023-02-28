Bright, Lonnie L.-02/19/2023-Speeding 24 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Browder, Birdie L.-02/23/2023-One Headlight-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Burden, Megan B.-02/18/2023-Driving On Dui Suspended License -1st Offense
Burrus, Kevon M.-02/19/2023-Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 2nd
Carr, Ronnie C.-02/20/2023-Assault, 1St Degreewanton Endangerment-1st Degree
Chavez, Angelica Diane-02/17/202313 Am-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Chestnut, Baybe B.-02/22/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Covington, Eric Shane-02/20/2023-No Registration Plates-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Appear-Criminal Mischief, 1St Degree-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1St Deg, 1St Off Hydrocodone-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Cross, Shawn M.-02/19/2023-Careless Driving-One Headlight-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Daniel, Dekorian Alejandro-02/22/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Dearing, Tiffany L.-02/21/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Eelis, Jay R.-02/18/2023-Failure To Appear
Espinoza, Jesus V.-02/17/2023-Reckless Driving-No Operators-Moped License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Ford, Steven D.-02/21/2023-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Burglary, 3rd Degree
Guerrero, David Wuilmer W.-02/21/2023 -No Operators-Moped License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off
Harper, Jeffrey G.-02/22/2023-Hold For Other
Henning, Justin Wayne-02/21/2023-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Johnson, Leeanne Marie-02/17/2023-Assault, 4Th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Poss Of Marijuana
Keel, Gayla F.-02/22/2023-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
Klumpp, Kasey J.-02/17/2023-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Lee, Jonathan M.-02/21/2023-Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Possession Of Synthetic Drugs — 1st Offense
Leonard, Jessica Odell-02/17/2023 -Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Manzella, Bruce-02/16/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Failure To Appear-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Mctire, Stephine Danielle-02/17/2023 -Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Moss, Pamela J.-02/17/2023-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Norton, Marvin L.-02/18/2023-Reckless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Parker, Rickie Alan-02/19/2023-Failure To Appear
Phillips, Caleb Francisco-02/21/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Robbery, 2nd Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Price, Damian Micheal-02/18/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon-Persistent Felony Offender I
Raines, Christopher Joe-02/20/2023-State Inmate
Roper, Virginia L.-02/21/2023 -Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st (Agg Cir)-Poss Of Marijuana
Scantland, David Aaron-02/22/2023-Failure To Appear-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
Scantland, Teresa Lynn-02/21/2023-Failure To Appear
Sydnor, Jermain Alexander-02/16/2023-Failure To Appear
Underwood, Wayne E.-02/19/2023-Improper Turning-Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Watkins, Korey M.-02/16/2023-Careless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Whitaker, Jeffery E.-02/20/2023-Speeding 16 Mph Over Limit-Disregarding Stop Sign-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)-Agg. Traff In Cont Sub (> Or = 10 Grams Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives-Engaging In Organized Crime
Wynn, Patrick Jay-02/20/2023-Carry Concealed Weapon By Prioro Deadly Weapon Felony Offender-Resisting Arrest-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Obstructions/interference With An Officer-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — Drug Unspecified-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender I
