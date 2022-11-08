One of Logan County’s elected officials pled guilty to sexual misconduct for having a relationship with a 16-year-old female in 2020-2021.
Michael Holdren, 46, who serves as Constable for District Three, was charged with third-degree rape (a Class D felony) for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. As part of a plea agreement, his charge was amended to sexual misconduct (a Class A misdemeanor). Holdren received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. The Constable is also mandated not to have any contact or communication with the victim.
Constables are peace officers with a broad range of authority to serve court processes. They may execute warrants, summonses, subpoenas, attachments, notices, rules, and orders of the court in all criminal, penal, and civil cases (KRS 70.350). Kentucky Constables are elected from each magistrate district in the county. Holdren was appointed Constable by Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick just shortly before he ran unopposed in the November 2019 general election.
Holdren waived his right to have his case presented to the Grand Jury and consented that his charges be prosecuted by information in lieu of indictment. J. Corey Morgan, Commonwealth’s Attorney of the 49th Judicial Circuit served as special prosecutor in the case after Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr of the 7th Judicial Circuit requested the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appoint a special prosecutor due to the defendant being a locally elected official.
Although Holdren’s case investigation began in 2021, details of the case were not available until last week Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the case was unsealed. An order for the case to be sealed came in May 2022 at the request of Detective Jason Propes of the Kentucky State Police in the office of Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks. Propes said in his request, “These documents discuss an ongoing criminal investigation that is not public and has not been presented to the Grand Jury. The search warrant, search warrant return, and affidavit contain details of the investigation that are sensitive in nature, and premature disclosure of the contents of these papers may have a significant and negative impact on the continuing investigation and may jeopardize its effectiveness.”
According to the investigation, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from Logan County’s Department of Community-Based Services (DCBS) in 2021 concerning the victim. The Logan County sheriff requested that the Kentucky State Police investigate the matter because of Holdren’s position as an elected official. On June 16, 2021, Capt. Tim Adams of the Kentucky State Police Post 3 formally requested that DESI West conduct the investigation. Propes was assigned the case in January 2022.
According to Propes’s investigation, the victim stated Holdren was a family friend. He also owned a building on the property where the victim was residing and where the sexual activity occurred. Holdren manufactures gun holsters and provided shooting lessons to the victim issuing her a certificate of completion for carrying a concealed deadly weapon license training from DTOM Firearms Training of Russellville.
Through a search warrant, it was determined that Holdren communicated with the victim through cell phone texts and social media.
Members of the Logan County Fiscal Court will take up approving the Bond Release for District 3 Constable, Michael Holdren at the Tuesday, Nov. 8th meeting.
