One of Logan County’s elected officials pled guilty to sexual misconduct for having a relationship with a 16-year-old female in 2020-2021.

Michael Holdren, 46, who serves as Constable for District Three, was charged with third-degree rape (a Class D felony) for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. As part of a plea agreement, his charge was amended to sexual misconduct (a Class A misdemeanor). Holdren received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. The Constable is also mandated not to have any contact or communication with the victim.

