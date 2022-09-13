The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Logan CountyU.S. 79 (from mile points 9.6 to 10.7) A resurfacing project began on Sept. 1. Motorists should expect lane closures and slower speeds through this section. Motorists should expect loose gravel during the first phase of the project with an asphalt surface to follow. The speed limit will be lowered to 45 mph.
KY 1040 — A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.
KY 181 Crews will be working on putting down shoulder rock. Motorists should expect lane closures from U.S. 68 to KY 507.
U.S. 31-W Nashville Road A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.
U.S. 68 — A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green continues. The project is from the bridge over Jennings Creek (mile point 11.1) to near Old Barren River Road (mile point 12.9). Motorists should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit. Please use caution and pay attention to the posted speed limit. Motorists will be driving on loose gravel until the final asphalt surface gets put down.
U.S 31-W Bypass A Bowling Green Municipal Utility (BGMU) project will temporarily close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green next week. The U.S. 31-W Bypass will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15 Avenue beginning Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. The roadway is expected to open by the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 23. The work schedule is weather dependent.
