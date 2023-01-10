On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Post 3 was contacted about allegations of a teacher at Logan County High School who was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
As a result of the initial investigation, Benjamin A. Adams, 26 years old of Bowling Green, Ky., has been arrested and lodged in the Logan County Jail. He is charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
