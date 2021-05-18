Logan Premium Meats and Processing (LPM) recently announced that they will be constructing and opening a new USDA meat processing facility and storefront in Russellville.
Logan Premium Meats will focus on providing customers with consistency and accuracy in every order. Additionally, this newly constructed, 10,500 square feet facility will have third-party audits for food safety, sanitation, and animal welfare. The facility will have the capacity to harvest up to 60 head of beef cattle, 60 hogs, and 10 lamb and goats per week.
At start-up in the spring of 2022, the facility will have 10-15 employees. LPM will be located in Russellville on 79 North, just inside the 68/80 bypass, and be situated on a 30-acre greenfield site.
“The principals of Logan Premium Meats and Processing are very thankful for this opportunity and know it is all made possible by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” said one of the owners, Chris Milam. “We understand the challenges that consumers face when having animals harvested or when they are trying to find high-quality meat. Customer service and consistency are primary goals for our business, and we are looking forward to serving our community, region, and state.”
In addition to the harvest facility, LPM will have a small storefront where we will offer a variety of meat and meat products and Kentucky Proud items.
Logan Premium Meats and Processing has been approved for Kentucky Business Incentives tax credits from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet and is awaiting final approval from the Kentucky Agricultural Development board on a meat processing grant.
Other owners of Logan Premium Meats and Processing include Andrew Milam, Zach Milam, Ricky Holloway, Phil Holloway, Adam Holloway, and Ethan Holloway.
