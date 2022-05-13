Logan County magistrates submitted road work requests Tuesday for the county road department to review.
District 1 Magistrate Tyler Davenport requested signage to be placed on Concord Road to deter speeding. According to complaints from residents on Concord Road, there is auto racing occurring at certain times of the day/or night. The sheriff’s department has beefed up surveillance of the road but the problem still exists.
District 4 Magistrate Jason Harper reported a breach on the shoulder of the road on C Thomason Road.
Costello Road is washing out before the concrete bridge. Harper asked for signage on Blackford Road at the bottom of Smith Hill where semi trucks are missing the Logan Aluminum exits and turning around on Blackford.
District 5 Magistrate Robert Chyle would like a very large pothole fixed at the back end of Liberty Church Road.
District 6 Magistrate Thomas Bouldin would like to see some work done at the back of Cedarwood Subdivision off Candice Way.
Several residents put their trash receptacles in one area which causes the surface to deteriorate.
Bouldin said he would like to see the area dug out and concrete poured and then paved over.
