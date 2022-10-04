An update to the ongoing utility project on the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has been released. All lanes will reopen for the weekend but will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to E. 10th Street from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
The next phase will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from E. 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue from Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.