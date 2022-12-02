Two 15-year-olds, one from Franklin and one from Bowling Green, were charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashville on Nov. 28.
A press release from Metro Nashville Police says Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, entered a Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, and had a brief interaction with Vishal Patel, 36, an employee of the business, before Davis pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot Patel.
Patel was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
According to the press release, the teenagers allegedly fled the scene in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to Davis’ relative. The release says the stolen vehicle was located at a nearby Arby’s on Lebanon Pike where the teens were taken into custody before 8 p.m.
According to the press release, Davis and Boyd are also charged with aggravated robbery from an incident on Nov. 27, at a 7-Eleven gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard where two suspects entered the store, allegedly took all the cash from the register at gunpoint and left on foot.
