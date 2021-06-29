Tire Collection weekend to be held Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply

Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply at 1850 Nashville Road in Russellville has been selected as the location for Logan County’s state Tire Collection weekend to be held July 29, 30, and 31.
The state event is held every three years and collects thousands of tires that would most likely end up in a sinkhole or the sides of the road.
This year, the state road department site, where the event is normally held, was unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners of Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply, located at the old Climb property on 431 South, are allowing the event to be held there.
“This site has been graciously offered to the county free of charge by owner Jonathan Sears,” said Nathan Cockrill, Solid Waste Coordinator for the county. “If work-release inmates aren’t available to help at that time, Mr. Sears will also be providing workers for the event.”
Cockrill reported at the last fiscal court meeting, Sear’s workforce will do it for $14 an hour. That expense is in the solid waste budget.
Formerly called tire amnesty, the event is sponsored by the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet, as they cover the cost of recycling the tires.
The event has been popular past and present. In 2018, the last time the event was held, Logan county took in 22,913 tires. For their events, other nearby counties have seen waste tire levels at or above the 2018 totals.
Residents can turn in their old vehicle tires, semi tires, tractor and farm tires, tires on the rim, and many other types of tires. All tires can be brought for free. The event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.
The event can’t take tires with large beads (the inside edge of the tire that connects to the wheel), solid/filled tires, and large off-the-road tires. Also, there can’t be tire businesses or out-of-state tires. A major problem has been that Tennessee residents come, but there just isn’t the room or ability to take their tires.
“Recycling tires is a great way to make the county look better, as well as help the environment. Removing them cuts down on breeding of mosquitoes and other pests,” said Cockrill adding, “Old tires can be made into new tires, tire-derived fuel, a plastic/rubber mix, athletic tracks, playground surface, a type of asphalt, and even help prop up land being washed away by water erosion, among other things.”
Cockrill says dumped tires continue to be a major Logan County Waste issue.
‘We are glad we can host another tire event this year to help with this problem,” Cockrill said. “We are hopeful this can deal with some of the tires and help make a better Logan County.”
