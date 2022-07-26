On Tuesday, July 19th, the Logan County School Board approved all Logan County Schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Option (CEP) through the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program this school year. As part of this program, Adairville, Auburn, Chandlers, Lewisburg, Olmstead, and Logan County High School will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to all enrolled students for the school year 2022-2023. Students will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee.
In your back-to-school forms, we will still be collecting information regarding income. These forms help us to collect the information we provide to the state and federal government to determine the dollar amount of funds our district receives for several programs. These funds allow us to keep many programs free of charge for our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.