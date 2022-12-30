For the past four years, a new movement of honoring those most responsible for our country’s freedom and renewed patriotism has been stirring in Logan County.
Although part of a larger group nationally, this group’s purpose is “maintaining and extending the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols, the value of American citizenship, and the unifying force of ‘E Pluribus Unum’ that has created, from the people of many nations, one nation, and one people.” Group members are “dedicated to perpetuating American ideals and traditions, and to protecting the Constitution of the United States.”
Members of this group have been everywhere from parades to classrooms, and from open houses to cemeteries. They strive to educate and encourage a new generation of patriotic Americans. They have also stepped in to continue some of the county’s long-running community traditions, such as the Bob and Joyce Guion 4th of July Kiddie Parade and the Cemetery Tour at Maple Grove in Russellville.
It is for these reasons and many more that the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution is the ND&L 2022 Group of the Year.
“Honoring our nation’s patriots helps me understand my own roots, what, why, and how they lived and fought to build a new nation. They weren’t perfect, but they set the stage for us to grow and learn from our mistakes,” said chapter member, drummer, and treasurer Roger Vincent.
The chapter’s president and color guard commander, Adam Scales, said, “I’ve always been interested in history, and I don’t know why it took being asked by Mark Wilkins and Jeff Coursey if I wanted to become a member. I look back and think, ‘Why did it take that happening for me to get involved?’ ”
Darlynn Moore, historian for the Red River Meeting House said, “When they formed the local chapter a few years ago they hit the ground running and haven’t slowed down one bit.” She continued, “When they were newly formed, they had a patriot grave marking service for three patriots buried in the historic Red River Meeting House Cemetery and it was a top-notch service honoring each patriot.” Since then, the group has located the Logan County graves of a dozen Revolutionary-era soldiers and held a ceremony honoring each man.
Moore said, “The Benjamin Logan SAR Chapter is the most enthusiastic, patriotic, dedicated, talented bunch of guys who never stop. Being a member of our local DAR Russellville Chapter since 1981, it has been wonderful to witness this recent formation and how quickly it became an active chapter.”
When asked why he felt it was important to be visible and involved in the community, Vincent said, “So that younger generations learn to appreciate their heritage and the country, with all its shortcomings, and let people see what those folks might have looked like 250 years ago.” He added, “To inspire, educate, and motivate.”
Scales said, “I think it’s important to be visible in a lot more stuff than we are. One of our main goals is to educate the community about our heritage.” He continued, “To go back to the founding fathers and the people — ladies included — during the Revolutionary War era, the sacrifice they made to organize farmers, shopkeepers, average everyday people and fight an eight-year war against the largest and most powerful army in the world, it’s not short of a miracle. It was a miracle that it happened.”
As for the community events the chapter now organizes, Vincent said, “It’s an opportunity to excite the little ones about a time they really can’t understand, but to get them and their parents involved in patriotic events.” He continued, “Hopefully, seeds are planted and will grow and blossom with honest knowledge and appreciation for the sacrifices made by their ancestors.”
“The leadership of Adam Scales along with others is to be commended as they continue to participate, serve and lead the community in different events. They truly make Logan Countians proud,” Moore added.
“Where our chapter is unique is that there are four, five, or six individuals and each one plays a certain part. For example, Richard Holloman, who is our secretary, organizes events, keeps up with the details, lets the others know about it — that’s one of the key things that keeps us going as a chapter,” said Scales.
The chapter currently has approximately 30 members, with the youngest, Robertson Scales, being two years old.
