RUSNWS-12-30-22 Group of the Year

The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution are shown.

 Submitted photo

For the past four years, a new movement of honoring those most responsible for our country’s freedom and renewed patriotism has been stirring in Logan County.

Although part of a larger group nationally, this group’s purpose is “maintaining and extending the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols, the value of American citizenship, and the unifying force of ‘E Pluribus Unum’ that has created, from the people of many nations, one nation, and one people.” Group members are “dedicated to perpetuating American ideals and traditions, and to protecting the Constitution of the United States.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.