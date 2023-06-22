On June 18, 2023, Deputy Quintin Wright with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, observed a black Chevy Impala eastbound on E 6th Street in Russellville, drive away with a glass alcohol bottle on top of the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and contact with the driver, Darien Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Guthrie was made. Deputy Wright observed Johnson was wearing no seat belt, had slurred speech, red bloodshot eyes, and there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle where two handguns were located on Johnson. Johnson is under the age of 21 and is not legally allowed to carry or possess a concealed weapon.
Johnson was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Johnson then began to pull away from Deputy Wright in an attempt to run. It took several minutes to regain control and get Johnson in a cruiser.
Johnson is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is being charged with Criminal Littering; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Operating a Motor Vehicle U/INFL ALC.08 (189A.010(1A) — 2ND (AG G CIR); Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Intermediate Licensing Violations, and Operating on Suspended or Revoked License.
Daniel Xavier Bell, 21, was a passenger inside Johnson’s vehicle. He was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and exited the vehicle while Deputy Wright was speaking to Johnson. Bell refused to get back inside the vehicle after being told to stay inside. Bell had red bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. When Deputy Wright told Bell to put his hands behind his back, he refused. Once Bell was handcuffed, he then refused to get into the vehicle. Bell began to yell and scream and cause an alarm to individuals around the area. Deputy Wright was able to gain control and get Bell in his cruiser.
Bell was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, 1st and 2nd Offense; Resisting Arrest; Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.