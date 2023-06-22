On June 18, 2023, Deputy Quintin Wright with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, observed a black Chevy Impala eastbound on E 6th Street in Russellville, drive away with a glass alcohol bottle on top of the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and contact with the driver, Darien Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Guthrie was made. Deputy Wright observed Johnson was wearing no seat belt, had slurred speech, red bloodshot eyes, and there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle where two handguns were located on Johnson. Johnson is under the age of 21 and is not legally allowed to carry or possess a concealed weapon.

Johnson was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Johnson then began to pull away from Deputy Wright in an attempt to run. It took several minutes to regain control and get Johnson in a cruiser.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.