The Logan County Fair came back in a big way this year.
After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the Logan County Fair opened to large crowds last week, with a total 8,176 coming through the gates Tuesday through Saturday.
“I think it went really, really well,” said Dee Dee Brown, one of the fair board members. “It exceeded our expectations. Because of COVID, we didn’t know what to expect. But some night nights were way above average and others were about what we’ve seen in the past. It did way better overall than we expected it to.”
Most nights averaged around 1,400 people, with the biggest crowd of about 2,600 showing up on Saturday night.
“We had cooler than average temperatures and that was a blessing,” Brown said. “And I think a lot of people were just ready to come back out after not being able to for the past year.”
Brown said that one of the junior fair board members, Jayce Harmon, stated that his favorite thing about the fair was seeing all the smiling faces.
“That’s the whole reason we do this,” Brown said. “It’s not about the amount of people that come through the gate or how much money we make. We just get to see people happy for a week.”
This year the fair had several new attractions such as monster trucks and professional wrestling and they were a hit with the crowds.
“I think everything we tried that was new, we will want to try and do again, because it was a success,” Brown said.
The James Gang Amusements that ran the rides and concessions was once again a hit and was also instrumental in the special needs day that was held on Thursday.
“That was awesome,” Brown said. “We had around 50 special needs people come and ride the rides with the caregivers. It was one of the best things we did.”
And while the rides are all gone now, some fair events are still to come.
The following animal shows are still planned for this week.
Tuesday, June 29 — 10 a.m. Dairy Show, 6 p.m. Beef Show
Wednesday, June 30 — 5 p.m. Market & Dairy and Goat Show, and 5:30 p.m. Sheep Show
Thursday, July 1 — 6 p.m. Hog Show
Those who made the fair possible include the 2021 Fair Board Members: Lonny Epley-Chairman, Amanda Stratton-Vice Chairman, Linda Martin-Treasurer, Dee Dee Brown-Secretary, Paul Gripshover, Mary Givens, Barry Cornelius, Ben Ferguson, Tracey Epley, Brooke Powell, Jayce Harmon, Rhonda Reeves, Ethan Brown, Jason Brown, Leann Martin, Carrie Derossett, John Walpole, Jay Campbell, Polly Steenbergen, Cliff Kennedy, and Ashley Holloway.
