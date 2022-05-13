Primary Underway in Logan

Casting your ballot in the Logan County primary election began Thursday, May 12 with early in-person voting at the old National Guard Armory at 190 South Winter Street, Russellville. Early in-person voting will continue at this location Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 14 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A recent change had to be made in locations from the new armory at 600 Armory Drive in Russellville due to the military needing use of the building. There will be no early in-person voting Sunday, May 15, or Monday, May 16.
Tuesday, May 17 is Election Day. The polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters can cast their ballots at any of the five precincts that follow:
• Old National Guard Armory, 190 South Winter Street, Russellville
• Lewisburg School Gym, 750 Stacker Street, Lewisburg
• Auburn School Gym, 221 College Street, Auburn
• Adairville School Gym, 226 School Ave., Adairville
• Logan County High School Gym, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville
Those running in the primary are as follows (ballot order):
Judge-Executive — Republicans David M. Wilkins, James “Jimmy” Henderson, Phillip Baker, Phil Gregory
County Clerk — Republicans Phil Cole, Tim Hopkins, Terrie Lawson, Stacy Watkins
Jailer — Republicans Joshua Toomey, Scott Blackford, Bennie Kinney
Property Valuation Administrator — Republicans Ray Wilson, Timothy Rainwaters
District 1 Magistrate — Tyler Davenport and Robert Atchley (Democrats); Clem “Dickie” Carter and Connie B. Thompson (Republican)
District 2 Magistrate— Repubilcans Cody Tatum, Jamie Goodwin, Joseph G. Hallman, Chris Bruner, Lanny McPherson
District 3 Magistrate — Casey L. Pitts, Allen Yates, Chris Wilcut
District 5 Magistrate — Robert Chyle, Anne Churchill Crawford
Statewide Races Include:
United States Senator-1st Congressional District - Republicans Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton, Rand Paul, John Schiess, Tami L. Stainfield
United States Senator-2nd Congressional District Republicans - Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton, Rand Paul, John Schiess, Tami L. Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship
United States Representative in Congress-2nd Congressional District — S. Brett Guthrie, E. Lee Watts, Brent Feher
