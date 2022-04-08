Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Center for School Safety (KCSS), Logan County Schools will be adjusting its high school visitor procedures beginning Monday, April 11, 2022.
Parents/Guardians wishing to sign students in/out of school will be asked to do so via phone at 270-726-8454. You will be able to park out front, and your child will come to you.
Anyone wishing to schedule a meeting with a staff member will set up an appointment by phone or email. The school will not be able to accept walk-in appointments. Visitors with a scheduled meeting will be admitted to the building following current procedures.
These changes are to ensure the continued safety and security of Logan County High School students.
