Blake, Marissa a.-07/03/2022-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense

Brindley, Victor L.-07/01/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Calloway, James Edward-07/06/2022 -poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st-poss of marijuana

Devine, Lisa Marie-07/01/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting-resisting arrest-tampering with physical evidence

Dillow, Julie A.-06/30/2022 -failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to appear

Dotson, Andrew g.-07/06/2022-criminal abuse 2nd degree-child 12 or under

Evans, Anjali D.-07/04/2022-failure to or improper signal-disregarding stop sign-careless driving-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-assault 3rd degree-police officer or prob officer-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 10 d.u. drug unspecified)-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Farley, Steven R.-06/30/2022-failure to appear

Hightower, William b.-06/30/2022-failure to appear

Hudson, Zackarey D.-07/02/2022-failure to appear-resident fishing without a license/permit-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana

Jackson, Gail L.-07/06/2022-failure to appear

Knight, Daniel F.-07/03/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)

Kurtz, David Ray-07/05/2022-hold for other

Lee, Vernon B.-07/05/2022-disregarding stop sign-no operators-moped license

Parker, Rickie Alan-07/03/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates

Smith, Tressa Ann-07/03/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

Stinson, Emily M.-07/03/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)-agg. traff in cont sub (> or = 10 grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives

Taylor, Jeffrey Lamar-07/03/2022-disregarding stop sign-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st

Villanueva Rodriguez, Alejandro-07/01/2022-failure to appear-viol part 392 fed safety reg — driving of motor vehicle

Whitaker, Jeffery E.-07/03/2022-speeding 16 mph over limit-disregarding stop sign-operating on sus or rev oper license-tbut or disp all others $500 < $1,000-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)-agg. traff in cont sub (> or = 10 grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives-engaging in organized crime

Whittinghill, Catherine Nicole-07/02/2022-one headlight-license to be in possession-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)

Woodward, Paul C.-07/01/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-wanton endangerment-1st degree

Wright, Benjamin Glen-07/01/2022 -oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st

Wright, Mark Daniel-07/05/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

