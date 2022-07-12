Blake, Marissa a.-07/03/2022-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense
Brindley, Victor L.-07/01/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Calloway, James Edward-07/06/2022 -poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st-poss of marijuana
Devine, Lisa Marie-07/01/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting-resisting arrest-tampering with physical evidence
Dillow, Julie A.-06/30/2022 -failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to appear
Dotson, Andrew g.-07/06/2022-criminal abuse 2nd degree-child 12 or under
Evans, Anjali D.-07/04/2022-failure to or improper signal-disregarding stop sign-careless driving-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-assault 3rd degree-police officer or prob officer-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 10 d.u. drug unspecified)-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Farley, Steven R.-06/30/2022-failure to appear
Hightower, William b.-06/30/2022-failure to appear
Hudson, Zackarey D.-07/02/2022-failure to appear-resident fishing without a license/permit-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Jackson, Gail L.-07/06/2022-failure to appear
Knight, Daniel F.-07/03/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Kurtz, David Ray-07/05/2022-hold for other
Lee, Vernon B.-07/05/2022-disregarding stop sign-no operators-moped license
Parker, Rickie Alan-07/03/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates
Smith, Tressa Ann-07/03/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Stinson, Emily M.-07/03/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)-agg. traff in cont sub (> or = 10 grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives
Taylor, Jeffrey Lamar-07/03/2022-disregarding stop sign-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st
Villanueva Rodriguez, Alejandro-07/01/2022-failure to appear-viol part 392 fed safety reg — driving of motor vehicle
Whitaker, Jeffery E.-07/03/2022-speeding 16 mph over limit-disregarding stop sign-operating on sus or rev oper license-tbut or disp all others $500 < $1,000-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)-agg. traff in cont sub (> or = 10 grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives-engaging in organized crime
Whittinghill, Catherine Nicole-07/02/2022-one headlight-license to be in possession-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Woodward, Paul C.-07/01/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Wright, Benjamin Glen-07/01/2022 -oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Wright, Mark Daniel-07/05/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
