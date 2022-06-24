On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6500 block of Morgantown Road in reference to a vehicle vs horse and buggy accident.
Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Daniel Pierson, 25, of Huntsville Quality Road, did not observe a horse and buggy driven by a 15-year-old juvenile from the Lewisburg area and struck it from behind. Neither operator was injured.
The horse sustained an injury to its leg and the buggy sustained heavy damage, having to be towed from the same.
During the investigation, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside Pierson’s truck. Upon a vehicle search, suspected marijuana was observed in plain view. Approximately 1.9 ounces of marijuana was located in separate baggies, as well as numerous other items containing THC, and paraphernalia. SFST was conducted roadside along with a DRE evaluation. It was determined that Pierson was under the influence and was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.
Pierson was lodged in the Logan County detention center on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alc/sub.
