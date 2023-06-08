RUSNWS-06-08-23 COUNTY FAIR

Logan County’s 2022 Fair saw thousands in attendance.

 PHOTO BY KELLY PHILLIPS

The 2023 Logan County Fair kicks off on June 17th and runs through the 30th with many events for all ages.

On Saturday the 17th, the Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 a.m. at the Extension complex on John Paul Avenue until noon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.