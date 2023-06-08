The 2023 Logan County Fair kicks off on June 17th and runs through the 30th with many events for all ages.
The 2023 Logan County Fair kicks off on June 17th and runs through the 30th with many events for all ages.
On Saturday the 17th, the Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 a.m. at the Extension complex on John Paul Avenue until noon.
Numerous 4-H events follow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. including Cupcake Wars & Exhibits, Pie Eating Contest, Ice Cream Sandwich Eating Contest, Pancake Eating Contest, inflatables, and the BBQ Cook Off Judging ($100 entry fee; pre-registered by June 16th required, call 270-772-1055 for more information). Other activities include Light It Up Blue for Autism, a dunking booth, food trucks, a health fair, a vendor fair, and carriage rides.
Saturday evening events will begin at 4:30 p.m. when bags fly for the Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament (70% to 1st place, 30% to 2nd place; blind-draw, double elimination). The TNT Demo Derby ($50 entry fee, $20 pit pass; cars must be registered no later than 1 hour before showtime) begins at 5 p.m.
Monday, June 19th, is Pennyrile Day with a member event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fun continues on Tuesday with Special Friends Day at 10 a.m. (pre-registration is required by June 16th; call 270-726-2100 or 270-542-9523 for more information) At 5 p.m., gates open with concessions and helicopter rides available ($25 per person). The Sawmill Revival Band Concert and the Logan County Humane Society Pet Show begins at 5:30 p.m. and carnival rides begin at 6 p.m. along with the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant (registration required by June 16th; call 270-726-1678 for more information).
Wednesday is Faith and Family night. The first 100 children 16 years old and younger, sponsored by Stuff the Bus, get in free when gates open at 5 p.m. Concessions, helicopter rides and the Duncan Sandlin Band providing entertainment begins at 5 p.m. Carnival rides and the Diaper Derby begin at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, gates open and helicopter rides begin at 5 p.m. Carnival rides begin at 6 p.m., the Special Needs Pageant (open to boys, girls, men, and women of all ages; formal or Sunday’s Best attire) begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Truck and Tractor pulls begin at 7 p.m.
Helicopter rides, concessions, and carnival rides continue Friday and Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Tractor & Truck Pulls Friday at 7 p.m. and the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Livestock week follows from the 26th to the 30th with the Beef Show at 6 p.m. the 26th, Dairy Cow/Heifer Show 10 a.m. the 27th, Alpaca Show at 1 p.m. the 28th, Market & Dairy Goat Show at 5 p.m. and Market & Breeding Lamb Show at 5:30 p.m. on the 29th, and the KY Dept. of Ag Breeding Gilt Show at 10 am. and Market and Breeding Hog Show at 6 p.m. on the 30th.
