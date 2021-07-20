The Russellville City Fire Department held a Pump Ops class for its firefighters to become IFSAC certified.
The IFSAC Certificate Assembly provides accreditation to entities that certify the competency of and issue certificates to individuals who pass examinations based on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fire service professional qualifications and other standards approved by the Assembly.
This class includes skills and written tests as well as hands-on training.
Firefighters in the training include Tyler McCollum, Will Hamann, Jesse Bella, Jonathan Epley, Matt Camper, and Dillion Morvel. Captain Ethan Thomason and Captain O’Brien Pedigo instructed the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.