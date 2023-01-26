Arrests on a charge of second-degree manslaughter have been made in connection with a drug overdose reported at Fritz Winter at 1 Fritz Winter Drive in Franklin on December 27, 2022.
A South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force press release says Franklin Police, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and the drug task force responded to the scene.
The victim, Justin Hamilton, 33, was transported to The Medical Center at Franklin and then to the Medical Center at Bowling Green, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The release says Hamilton was an active state inmate at the Simpson County Detention Center and employed at Fritz Winter.
The press release says through a joint investigation by Franklin Police, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, two suspects were identified as Jonathan Gipson, 32, and Jeris Carver, 30, both of Franklin.
Gipson was apprehended January 18 in Franklin by agents with the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Carver was apprehended January 18 in Springdale, Ohio by the Springdale Police Department.
The press release says both Gipson and Carver were arrested on active warrants for manslaughter, second degree and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree.
Carver was held on a $60,000 bond. Gipson was held on a $55,000 bond.
The investigation between Franklin Police and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is ongoing.
