“It’s been a great run, but I’m done. Keep looking for the spotted calf,” said Judy Lyne this past March as she officially resigned as president of the Logan County Genealogical Society, a volunteer position she has held for most of the past 43 years.
Judy’s run began in 1979 when a group gathered at the Logan County Public Library to sort, index, and file research material of the late Mrs. J. Wells Vick. A potential donation from the deGraffenried Legacy for supplies prompted the group to organize formally, with Judy chosen as the founding president of the genealogical society.
Weeks after organizing, the group offered a bounty on tombstone photos for a minimum donation of $1 each. The following year the Logan Fiscal Court tasked them with preserving and protecting the county’s historical documents.
Rachel Radwinsky, daughter of Judy, said, “I was just a little girl when they started organizing the records. I thought they were reading one paper and then writing on more papers. I had no idea how important the work was that they were doing.”
Younger brother, Kevin Lyne, added, “The volunteers were busy working in the jailer’s house, so we played in the jail. I can remember playing in the old cells and the sequence of how each one filled up with filing cabinets.”
Over the next four decades, Judy’s leadership has made the Logan County Archives one of the best in the state, maybe in the country. Countless indexing projects made the records more useable for researchers. The society newsletter, Logan Links, which ran from 2011 to 2016, often resembled a small magazine and earned Judy a Kentucky Historical Society award and state-wide recognition in 2014. In 2016, she introduced the First Families project ahead of Logan County’s 125th birthday party in 2017.
Cataloging of Logan County cemeteries took place in the 1980s, and the first update occurred in 2000. Judy admits this project and the Logan County Cemetery Book that came from it was her favorite project.
“It was all fun. Through family research, I’ve worked with many people from Logan County and worldwide,” said Judy. She continued, “Some of them have been fascinating characters.” Archives clerk Lee Thompson said, “Judy reminds us all we can accomplish much and have fun in the process.”
On Saturday, June 18th, Judy was the surprised guest of honor at a celebration held at Flint Ridge — the McCuddy Place, where her dedication, leadership, and volunteerism took center stage. “I was totally overwhelmed. I feel so honored,” said Judy.
During the presentation, Rachel estimated that during the last 43 years, volunteer hours for the genealogical society exceeded 240,000. County Judge-Executive Logan Chick issued a proclamation making the day Judy Lyne day. Along with presenting her a plaque, the Logan County Genealogical Society announced the reading room at the Logan County Archives had been named the Judy Lyne Research Room.
The table decorations included cut flower arrangements and photographs through the years on chalkboard easels, a shout-out to her 25 years of teaching home economics in the Russellville School system.
While teaching, Judy sponsored the History Club at Russellville High to foster interest in local history. One of the projects she introduced was the calendar of historical sites produced from the 1980s until 1997. Students from both school systems submitted artistic renditions of homes and buildings, some no longer standing, to be considered for inclusion.
Rachel said, “We appreciate everyone who turned out to celebrate Mom and her work with the society. It was nice to remember all the projects, books, and events the Logan County Genealogical Society has done over the years.”
Judy is the wife of Charles Lyne, mother of Rachel Radwinsky and Kevin Lyne, step-mother of Jan Coleman and Boyd Lyne, and “Ju-Ju” to Jared, Avery, Katie, and Noah. She is a Detroit, Mich. native raised in Kirkmansville and Christian County. She taught in the Russellville School system from 1968 to 1972 and 1980 to 1998.
Although she has passed the leadership baton to the next president, she isn’t stepping away completely. Judy plans to continue volunteering and typing on the indexing projects in progress. She says, “I don’t have any advice because I have left it in good hands. Denise, Lee, and Peggy will do a great job.”
