Kentucky State Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Telecommunicator I and Police Telecommunicator II for Post 3 in Bowling Green which serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren and Simpson Counties.
Requirements
• Must be 18 years of age or older
• High school graduate or GED equivalent
• No felony convictions or other crimes of moral turpitude
• Mandatory background check
If employed as a KSP Telecommunicator, submission to random drug testing will be mandatory during the course of employment.
As of July 1st, 2022 the starting yearly salary for Police Telecommunicator I will be $33,193.12 and a Police Telecommunicator II will be $39,044.80. The starting salaries listed includes a $5,500 training stipend upon successful completion of the 4-week KSP telecommunication academy. Health, dental, retirement and life insurance benefits as well.
Applications must be submitted on-line to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website
Police Telecommunicator I
Police Telecommunicator II
And should be received by June 13, 2022. Anyone with questions or inquiries about this position may contact Telecommunication Supervisor Jayne Davenport at Kentucky State Police Post 3--Bowling Green 270-782-2010.
