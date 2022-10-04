One of Logan County’s long-serving elected officials passed away this weekend after suffering a lengthy illness. Magistrate Jack Crossley of District Two died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick issued an Executive Order Monday, Oct. 3 lowering all flags on county property to half-mast until dusk on the day of Crossley’s funeral to show respect and sympathy to his family, as well as to honor his memory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.