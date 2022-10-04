One of Logan County’s long-serving elected officials passed away this weekend after suffering a lengthy illness. Magistrate Jack Crossley of District Two died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick issued an Executive Order Monday, Oct. 3 lowering all flags on county property to half-mast until dusk on the day of Crossley’s funeral to show respect and sympathy to his family, as well as to honor his memory.
“Jack represented District Two well,” said Chick. “He always was always concerned about the area he represented and the money coming to them. He was constantly out among the people, knowing where the problems were, and would personally go out and look at them, contacting any department that needed to know who could fix them. He will be missed.”
Crossley ran for magistrate against incumbent Harold Prince in 2009. Prince lost his seat to Crossley, who got 535 votes to Prince’s 356. At the time, Crossley said he won the race by getting out and meeting his constituents. “I talked to everybody in this district and went to most of their houses twice,” Crossley said. “I met a lot of very nice people. The most aggressive thing you can do is walk and talk. Things just seemed to fall in place for me. This is the first time I’ve ever run for anything, but I’ll learn what I need to and do right by the people.”
Crossley served on many committees while on the fiscal court. He was instrumental in beginning a program to treat black flies in his district and others. He went to bat to have a light placed at the intersection of KY 96 and the bypass, even agreeing to pay part of its cost, believing it was important to keep that area illuminated to prevent accidents. Crossley was a popular elected official. In 2018, he won against his opponent Mike Weldon for the Democrat nomination. He received more than double Weldon’s votes winning 492 to 217.
Judge Chick said it is always a hard loss when an elected official passes during service. This is the third death on the court he has seen since he became a judge.
Starling Murphy of District One passed away in 2007. Kerry Kenady was appointed to fill the seat by then-Governor Ernie Fletcher. Magistrate Curtis Watkins of District Three passed away in 2012. Barry Joe Wright was appointed to fill the seat by then-Governor Steve Beshear.
“It’s up to the governor to appoint a replacement,” said Chick. “I do believe with the election so close on Nov. 8th, he may wait until that is over and a winner is announced. Running in District Two in the November general election are Republican primary winner Jamie Goodwin and Democrat Robert Williams.
Jack Crossley is survived by his wife Sharon, his two daughters, Stacy and Meg, and two granddaughters, Kolyn and Zaeza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.