Fourth Grade
All A’s
Ryan Cox
Ella Hubb
Izaac Robertson
Madilyn Cannon
Ivin Hamann
Ella Spears
Aliah Suttle
Easton Taylor
Aliannah Bowles
Jake Canler
Emma Cardwell
Natalie Carsten
Makayla Craig
Lindsey Agustin-Palafox
Lenna Price
Kason Richmond
A’s & B’s
Lakota Armstrong
Astreah Blackburn
Adalynn Morris
Liam Polk
Breiah Armstrong
Eulalia Bartolo Pascual
Greyson Bennett
Charles Hudson
Daniel O’Neal
Bailey Rogers
Maxen Rudd
McKenzie Weaver
Elijah Mayes
Aubreanna Posey
Fifth Grade
All A’s
Macie Clinard
Piper Galben
Braxton Haley
Kaidyn Holloway
A’s & B’s
Lillian Brown
Brooklyn Cooper
Ava Mayes
Emma Meredith
Cloey Burden
Jackson Carpenter
Collins Garner
Ashtyn Law
Autumn Sharp
Kaiden Story
Sixth Grade
All A’s
Aidyn Bryan
Oliver Holloway
Ethan Scarborough
Alex Weaver
Charles Brooksher
Layton Davenport
Sydney Walker
Asher Woodall
Alley Marney
A’s & B’s
Neela Bowles
Jordan Cole
Savannah Hickey
Zoey Jolicuer
Owen Lowery
Brayden Richmand
Jenna Schultz
Maddox Thompson
Hayden Cartas
Jack Fultz
Braxton Hullett
Izik Hamann
Collin Hooper
Neal Winchester
Brayden Spain
SEVENTH Grade
All A’s
Natalie Cox
AJ Davis
Abigail Bracken
Brody Garner
Trapper McCarley
Camden Wilson
A’s & B’s
Christian Helle
Isabella Higgins
Selena Lack
Zander White
Dayton Hurt
Dameon Jones
Asher Morris
Karissa Parrish
Eli Wolff
McKenzie Wright
Karington Yonts
eighth Grade
All A’s
Kaitlyn Bartz
Hallie Boyd
Nathan Carsten
Robert Cooper
Abigail Gilbert
Caris Taylor
Carrah Beachy
Ericka Sharp
Lauren Yates
A’s & B’s
Miley Ashby
Carson Beachy
Kyle Crowder
Cathleen Farlee
Cooper Parker
Garrett Rittenberry
Rachel Sharp
Kylie Thomas
Destiny Armstrong
Haidin Blackburn
Olivia Bond
Maxwell Brown
Madison Fuller
Bobby Harrison
Triston Tidwell
