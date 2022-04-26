Fourth Grade

All A’s

Ryan Cox

Ella Hubb

Izaac Robertson

Madilyn Cannon

Ivin Hamann

Ella Spears

Aliah Suttle

Easton Taylor

Aliannah Bowles

Jake Canler

Emma Cardwell

Natalie Carsten

Makayla Craig

Lindsey Agustin-Palafox

Lenna Price

Kason Richmond

A’s & B’s

Lakota Armstrong

Astreah Blackburn

Adalynn Morris

Liam Polk

Breiah Armstrong

Eulalia Bartolo Pascual

Greyson Bennett

Charles Hudson

Daniel O’Neal

Bailey Rogers

Maxen Rudd

McKenzie Weaver

Elijah Mayes

Aubreanna Posey

Fifth Grade

All A’s

Macie Clinard

Piper Galben

Braxton Haley

Kaidyn Holloway

A’s & B’s

Lillian Brown

Brooklyn Cooper

Ava Mayes

Emma Meredith

Cloey Burden

Jackson Carpenter

Collins Garner

Ashtyn Law

Autumn Sharp

Kaiden Story

Sixth Grade

All A’s

Aidyn Bryan

Oliver Holloway

Ethan Scarborough

Alex Weaver

Charles Brooksher

Layton Davenport

Sydney Walker

Asher Woodall

Alley Marney

A’s & B’s

Neela Bowles

Jordan Cole

Savannah Hickey

Zoey Jolicuer

Owen Lowery

Brayden Richmand

Jenna Schultz

Maddox Thompson

Hayden Cartas

Jack Fultz

Braxton Hullett

Izik Hamann

Collin Hooper

Neal Winchester

Brayden Spain

SEVENTH Grade

All A’s

Natalie Cox

AJ Davis

Abigail Bracken

Brody Garner

Trapper McCarley

Camden Wilson

A’s & B’s

Christian Helle

Isabella Higgins

Selena Lack

Zander White

Dayton Hurt

Dameon Jones

Asher Morris

Karissa Parrish

Eli Wolff

McKenzie Wright

Karington Yonts

eighth Grade

All A’s

Kaitlyn Bartz

Hallie Boyd

Nathan Carsten

Robert Cooper

Abigail Gilbert

Caris Taylor

Carrah Beachy

Ericka Sharp

Lauren Yates

A’s & B’s

Miley Ashby

Carson Beachy

Kyle Crowder

Cathleen Farlee

Cooper Parker

Garrett Rittenberry

Rachel Sharp

Kylie Thomas

Destiny Armstrong

Haidin Blackburn

Olivia Bond

Maxwell Brown

Madison Fuller

Bobby Harrison

Triston Tidwell

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.