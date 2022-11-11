Mohandas Gandhi once said, “If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him.” Many mistakenly repeat this quote as “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Regardless of who said it or how it was phrased, it’s a powerful message and one that some have taken to heart — knowingly or otherwise.

Adairville resident, newly elected city councilwoman, and single mom of two young boys, ages 7 and 1, Ashana Wynn admits she once stood on the side of always expressing discontent. She said, “I would often express my dissatisfaction about certain things, rules, and activities taking place in the community. I learned the more I expressed myself the less I was heard and the more toxic I became to the situation.” She continued, “I had to remove myself from being a follower and chose to be a fixer of the “problem.” Understanding is everything, going to the source, learning the processes and why things have been the way they have motivated me to be the “CHANGE” in the community.” She then added, “Being a Millennial, I know what we desire in this community, which is why I have chosen to be more involved and create positive energy through events for the community. Taking the first step to a positive change isn’t easy but it’s well worth it as I’m a mother of two boys who I desire to be raised in a community that supports them!”

