Mohandas Gandhi once said, “If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him.” Many mistakenly repeat this quote as “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Regardless of who said it or how it was phrased, it’s a powerful message and one that some have taken to heart — knowingly or otherwise.
Adairville resident, newly elected city councilwoman, and single mom of two young boys, ages 7 and 1, Ashana Wynn admits she once stood on the side of always expressing discontent. She said, “I would often express my dissatisfaction about certain things, rules, and activities taking place in the community. I learned the more I expressed myself the less I was heard and the more toxic I became to the situation.” She continued, “I had to remove myself from being a follower and chose to be a fixer of the “problem.” Understanding is everything, going to the source, learning the processes and why things have been the way they have motivated me to be the “CHANGE” in the community.” She then added, “Being a Millennial, I know what we desire in this community, which is why I have chosen to be more involved and create positive energy through events for the community. Taking the first step to a positive change isn’t easy but it’s well worth it as I’m a mother of two boys who I desire to be raised in a community that supports them!”
Wynn, who was a write-in candidate in the 2022 general election, says her ideas are random, but some come from observations in other communities. “When I see what they do in their communities, it makes me want the same thing for mine, but I like to incorporate my ideas and involve everyone!” said Wynn. She doesn’t just get or see an idea and immediately act upon it. She said, “When I get a vision, I pray about it. Then I share it with my mom and stepdad, and we move forward!”
Tarita and Willie Norris, Ashana’s mother and stepdad, support her dreams and ideas fully. Tarita said, “I am very proud of Ashana, she has always put other people’s needs before her own. She is the type of person who would give you her last dime if she knew you really needed it. She enjoys giving back, helping in our community, and trying to find positive things for our children to do and that is what our community needs. I thank God for blessing me with such a wonderful daughter and for opening up her heart to want to make a change in someone’s life.”
The single mother admits other than financing, help and support is the biggest hurdle, but adds, “I try my best to seek sponsors to dent the cost of expenses. I’m often discouraged by the lack of help or support I get. As well as the negative comments made about my events if someone felt I didn’t have enough of something.” She added, “The children’s smiles let me know my hard work was worth it regardless of what I might have lacked. The good always outweighs the negative!” She doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon.
Wynn said, “I have several ideas I think our city would love and benefit from. With the right resources and help, I believe anything is possible to make Adairville great again.”
When asked what she would say to people who are always negative and complaining about things going on or not going on, Wynn said, “Either be the problem or be the solution! Engage, help, and support, or don’t expect change. Change starts with you!”
