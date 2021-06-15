Friday, June 4, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an accident with injuries on Bowling Green Road. Initial investigation indicated a vehicle driven by Chasity Hampton, of Russellville, was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road in the left lane approaching Malone Road.
A vehicle driven by Xavier Granger, also of Russellville, was in the right lane approaching Malone Road. Granger came upon a slower vehicle and made a lane change, inadvertently making contact with Hampton’s vehicle.
Hampton’s Chrysler spun in the roadway and traveled backward into the rock retaining wall on the north side of the roadway. Granger’s Ford exited into the median, rolling over approximately three times, before coming to final rest upright. Granger had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Granger and two passengers were transported for medical care. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Russellville Rural Fire Department and Logan County EMS also assisted at the scene.
