Flint Ridge – The McCuddy Home take Beautification Award

On Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the August beautification award to Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home in Adairville.
The award was presented by committee president, Keith Batchelor, to owners Adam and Becky Scales.
The McCuddy Home is one of the oldest homes in Logan County, it was built in 1804 and is rich in history. The Scales’ have taken ownership of the property and have overseen a massive restoration. The home today is mostly of the 1880’s structure except for two modern bathrooms. The owners have also recently added a modern covered back porch to the home to host an array of events.
Please join us in congratulating the owners for their efforts in preserving a piece of Logan County’s history, as well as the beauty that comes from the home. Be sure to check out the upcoming events at Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home.
— Submitted
