Auburn’s Branch of the Logan County Public Library is now open for curbside service at its new location on 106 Spring Street.
The library, once located on Main Street in Auburn, moved last year to expand the museum that was located in the back of the building.
The new library location, which is owned by the city of Auburn, once served as city hall and also was utilized for several businesses after the city moved to its current location at 103 E Main Street.
Curbside service at the Auburn Branch is now available. Instructions for use are as follows:
To place items on hold, log into your account online at http://50.30.112.21/webopac/ anytime, or call 270-542-8180 between 12-5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, or Friday.
There is a limit of 5 items per account per day; if more are reserved, 5 will be selected at staff discretion.
When your items are ready, a staff member will call you and give you instructions.
Arrive at the library between 12-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. You can park in one of the spots that have a curbside sign. Follow the instructions on the sign to call in and let us know you’re here.
Further instructions will be provided so please stay in your vehicle, a staff member will bring your items out.
Returns can be made at the Auburn branch as well. Please park at one of the spots with a curbside sign and call inside. Staff will provide further instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.