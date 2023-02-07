It’s time again to sign up for Community Classes. If you are interested in earning new things or beginning a hobby, these classes may be the perfect fit to get you out of you bubble and into a new experience.
Drawing Cartoons - “Fun Art” 101A class for all ages! Instructor, Rod Owens. All supplies are included, but students will need to provide their own sketchbook, Mondays, March 13, through April 24, at Stevenson Elementary from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, March 10.
Tuesdays, March 14, through April 25, at Stevenson Elementary, from 5-6 p.m. The instructor is Mrs. Terri Holliday. This class will assist you in learning the basics of conversational American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with the deaf. The cost will be $60 per student! Please register on or before Monday, March 13.
Basic Cake Decorating ClassTuesdays, March 14, through March 28. Instructor, Debbie Wilson. The cost will be $45 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, March 10.
You’ll learn different skills and topics each week in this class. Instructor, Denise Shoulders, Certified Genealogist, is very excited to share her expertise. Classes will be held at Russellville High School, 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning March 23, through April 27. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 5 classes. Please register on or before Wed., March 22.
This is a one-time class Saturday, March 25, hands-on bread-making steps plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread! Instructor, Martin Elmes, at Russellville High School, from 9 a.m-Noon. The cost will be $45 per student. Bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, March 23.
Yoga has many benefits to our health, and will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Instructor, Angela Pritchett, RYT 500. Mondays, April 10, through May 15, at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, March 31.
We are also offering a “Chair Yoga” class with Angela Pritchett, RYT 500 on these same dates, Mondays, April 10, and go through May 15, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All yoga will be done in the chair or standing by the chair. We will not be on the floor at all. This class will be held at the old tech building, 210 East 7th St., at the base of Rhea Stadium. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, March 31.
This two-nights-per-week, three-week class will begin Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 11, 13; 18, 20; and 25, 27. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School, at 6pm. The instructor is Ellen Nealy. The cost will be $60 per student. BRIDGE FOR BRIGHT BEGINNERS booklet is included in the price! Please register on or before Monday, April 10.
Learn General Aviation and How to Become a Pilot in 6 weeks! This program will teach you the basics of Aviation. Sessions will begin Friday, April 14, and continue through May 19. Classes will be held at the Russellville-Logan County Airport from 6-7 .pm. The instructor is Robert McLellan, Licensed Private Pilot. The cost will be $60 for 6 weeks. Please register on or before Thursday, April 13.
Teresa & Donald Holloway at Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 5529 Deerlick Rd., Lewisburg, will instruct this fun sport as you play indoors on a badminton-sized, slightly-modified court. All supplies are included, but wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. These Monday and Wednesday mornings per-week classes will be 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays & Wednesdays, April 17 & 19; 24 & 26; & May 1 & 3. If there is enough interest, we may offer a class on Tuesday evenings. The cost will be $60 per student. Please register on or before Friday, April 14.
Springtime Painting ClassCome enjoy this one-time Painting Class taught by Instructor, Melinda Barnhart. It will be offered at Stevenson Elementary, on Friday, April 21, 5-7 p.m. This class will be offered for all ages including children, ages 10 and up. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. All supplies will be provided. The cost will be $45.00 per student. Please register on or before Thursday, April 20.
Basic Uses of Essential OilsSaturday, May 6, at Stevenson Elementary School, 9-11 a.m. Instructor, Faith Chick. You’ll receive helpful ideas for support in various aspects of life and will make your own 5ml roller. The cost will be $45. Please register on or before Thursday, May 4.
We must have a minimum of 5 and maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes, so please contact us soon. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director at 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
