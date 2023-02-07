RUSNWS-02-07-23 Community Education Classes

It’s time again to sign up for Community Classes. If you are interested in earning new things or beginning a hobby, these classes may be the perfect fit to get you out of you bubble and into a new experience.

Drawing Cartoons - “Fun Art” 101A class for all ages! Instructor, Rod Owens. All supplies are included, but students will need to provide their own sketchbook, Mondays, March 13, through April 24, at Stevenson Elementary from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, March 10.

