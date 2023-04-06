Members of Logan County’s Department for Community Based Services have been extra busy in April bringing light and support to Child Abuse Awareness month.
Kicking off the “Paint the Town Blue” campaign, DCBS professionals were out in the community painting windows and tying blue ribbons to the iron fence surrounding the historic Logan County Courthouse in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.